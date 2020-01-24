VALDOSTA – Miko Colasito, a seventh-grader at Hahira Middle School, won the Lowndes County Schools district spelling bee.
The bee was held earlier this month at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, school officials said.
Colasito will advance to the District 9 spelling bee, which will be held Feb. 22, in Bainbridge.
First runner-up winner was Baines Blanton, an eighth grader at Pine Grove Middle School, school officials said. Ginsey Lawlor, an eighth grader at Lowndes Middle School, was second runner-up.
Pam Guice was the caller. The judges were Dane Heard, Al Rowell and Tammi Sims.
