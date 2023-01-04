Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lanier and

northeastern Lowndes Counties through 1245 PM EST...

At 1200 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mayday, or 11 miles south of Lakeland, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lakeland, Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Naylor, Courthouse,

Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell, Stockton and Teeterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for south central

Georgia.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you