Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lanier and
northeastern Lowndes Counties through 1245 PM EST...
At 1200 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mayday, or 11 miles south of Lakeland, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Lakeland, Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Naylor, Courthouse,
Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell, Stockton and Teeterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for south central
Georgia.
