VALDOSTA – Jac’s Bowling Lanes was packed out earlier this week with schools promoting the inclusion of students with special needs.
An individual bowling event was sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority as part of its fall Special Olympic games.
The event consisted of hundreds of students and teachers from area schools and gave students with special needs the opportunity to partake in a pastime activity with their peers.
Symantha Buckridge, a paraprofessional at Lowndes High School, was among the crowd assisting the bowlers.
“They’re enjoying it so much. They love it,” she said. “They get so excited. Some of ours are very competitive.”
She said the event helps students be more interactive and social in the community.
“It enriches their lives as well as all those they come in contact with,” Buckridge said.
Ginger Cagley, a teacher with Valdosta City Schools, and her students have attended the fall games in previous years.
The bowling event offered a chance for her students to go beyond the classroom and get involved in the community, she said.
“It’s fun to come out and be able to participate in the community. They’re having a good time,” she said. “It’s a really fun event and I’m so glad that we get to be a part of it.”
Placement ribbons were awarded following each game.
To continue its fall games, parks and rec will host individual basketball skills and basketball team competitions for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween Day.
Several volunteers are still needed to assist with the basketball games, lunch and the presentation of medals. Registration is 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
To volunteer, contact VLPRA Therapeutics Supervisor Tammy Crosby at tcrosby@vlpra.com or (229) 259-3507.
