VALDOSTA – A special municipal election will be held in the wake of District 3 Valdosta City Council member Joseph “Sonny” Vickers’ passing, officials confirmed.
City Council unanimously approved an ordinance for the qualifying fee and date for the 2022 Special Municipal Election and authorized City Manager Mark Barber to enter into a contract with the Lowndes County Board of Elections to conduct the special election.
Barber said, according to the City Charter, when a vacancy occurs in the mayor or council seats and the next regular municipal election exceeds six months, a special called election must be conducted.
Section Section 3.22, Filling of vacancies, states:
“In the event the office of mayor or council member shall become vacant for any cause whatsoever, the mayor and council shall within 10 days after the occurrence of such vacancy call a special election as provided by law to fill the balance of the unexpired term of office, provided however if a regular election for the office of mayor or council member is to be held within six months after such vacancy occurs the mayor and the remaining members of the council shall by majority vote appoint a qualified person to the remainder of the unexpired term.”
The qualifying dates will begin 8 a.m., July 5, and end noon, July 7. The qualifying fee for the special election is $474.
Early voting will begin Oct. 17, and Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 8. If the race goes into a runoff, it will be held Dec. 6.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at (229) 671-2850.
