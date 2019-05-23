Speaker defends legislative leave

DALTON – House Speaker David Ralston says changes meant to tighten up a state law allowing lawmakers who are attorneys to put off court matters that conflict with their legislative duties will likely have “minimal” impact on his private law practice.
The powerful Blue Ridge lawmaker said he also plans to continue to use legislative leave for fundraisers, which is a practice that has drawn criticism from some as Ralston faces scrutiny for his use of a century-old law.
“That’s part of my job,” Ralston said at a meeting this week with members of the Dalton Daily Citizen-News. “My members expect me to do that, and I don’t think that that’s an inappropriate activity. It’s part of being the speaker. They view me as someone who can help them raise money.”
Ending the practice, he said, would “unilaterally disarm our party in the House of Representatives” to the benefit of the state Democratic Party.
The north Georgia lawmaker, who has been speaker since 2010, has faced criticism for how he uses legislative leave – a privilege for attorney-lawmakers that is embedded in state code.
Ralston used legislative privilege at least 57 times during two years, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV investigation published in February
Of the 93 days Ralston said there was a conflict, most of them were outside of a legislative session, according to the AJC/WSB report. Some of the cases reported on involve serious offenses, such as child molestation.
A former FBI agent, Derek Somerville, then spent two months in eight north Georgia courthouses looking further into Ralston’s cases and found the initial reporting was “just the tip of a very large and complex iceberg.”
Somerville, who said he worked independently, found 966 legislative leave continuances since Ralston became speaker, with more than half of them occurring while out of session.
The revelations led Ralston’s chief critic under the Gold Dome, Rep. David Clark, to accuse the speaker of using legislative leave to intentionally drag out cases to delay justice at the benefit his clients.
“David Ralston used his power as speaker to abuse the right to justice of many alleged victims,” the Buford Republican said at an April press conference unveiling Somerville’s findings.
“He fashioned his power into a business model to enrich himself with little effort other than sending off hundreds of letters requesting special treatment from judges,” Clark said.
Ralston scoffed at the accusation.
“To say I am using this as a business model is absolutely preposterous,” he said.
A small group of House lawmakers and at least one newspaper have pushed for Ralston’s resignation, and two alleged victims of the speaker’s clients have filed complaints with the State Bar of Georgia.
But Ralston’s support among the majority of lawmakers appears to remain intact. The state GOP’s convention also just came and went without a call for him to step down.
Ralston was joined at the Daily Citizen-News by several north Georgia lawmakers, including the chair of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, Sen. Jeff Mullis. Ralston’s meeting with the newspaper was one of several such meetings the speaker has held recently with journalists across the state to discuss the recently ended legislative session.
“One of the things I’ve learned is that if you don’t tell your side of the story, nobody else will,” Ralston said. “And so we’ve tried to be a little bit more aggressive telling our side of the story.”
Ralston cited a report in his hometown newspaper, The News Observer, that reported his absence from the local circuit was not out of line with what other local attorneys requested.
CNHI reporters have not independently verified the work of The News Observer, the AJC/WSB or Somerville.
Ralston, who maintains he has done nothing improper, said he has tried to address the perception that he did do something wrong.
He created a bipartisan group this session to look at the law he is accused of abusing, which led to changes. Legislator-attorneys will now have to state the specific reason for their absence, and victims and others can object to the request. Judges now have more say over whether a legislative leave request should be granted.
Ralston said he is focused on concluding four high-profile cases. Three of the four have been addressed, with one ending recently with a plea. The fourth, which dates back to 2012, will go to trial next month.
Meanwhile, charges in a decade-old child molestation case were dropped this month.
And Ralston withdrew from a four-year-old domestic violence case after the client told the AJC earlier this year that he hired Ralston because he wanted his case to be stalled, saying Ralston was “worth every penny.”
“I withdrew simply because if I’m going to represent somebody I think it’s important that they be able to trust and have confidence in me and that I trust and have confidence in them,” Ralston said.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI's newspapers and websites.
