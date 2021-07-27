Sparks child dies in ATV accident

SPARKS — A 6-year-old Sparks boy was killed and two other children received minor injuries after an ATV accident July 21, authorities said Tuesday.
The one-vehicle accident took place on Brushy Creek Road at about 1:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The driver, a 12-year-old boy, lost control while heading south on Brushy Creek Road and the ATV rolled over; the two boys and an 11-year-old girl who was also riding were ejected, the GBI said.
The driver and the 11-year-old girl received minor injuries, according to the GBI.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
