Spotify wrapped is a bizarre phenomenon.
I’d imagine most people are like me and do not like the idea of some multi-billion dollar company accumulating data and keeping track of something as deeply personal as music taste. But since I joined Spotify Premium in 2015, I’ve looked forward to the end-of-the-year wrap.
The wrap offers a glimpse into the listening habits of the user. It incentivizes people to want to listen to music on Spotify more than anywhere else for the sole reason of being able to geek out over the data collected by the streaming-titan at the end of the year.
And it worked, for me at least.
The majority of my music consumption takes place on Spotify with a tiny percentage of my listening habits taking place off the platform on places like Youtube, another massive company, or on physical formats like vinyl, CD, etc.
But sometimes I worry if my listening habits are ultimately harmful to the artists I love.
Every few months or so, an articles rolls around about how awful Spotify and big streaming is for everyone — like when a Norwegian professor claimed streaming creates far more greenhouse gas emissions than the manufacturing of physical formats or when different variants of the same royalty calculator (www.streamingroyaltycalculator.com) shock hardcore fans who discover listening to their favorite artists’ song 1,000 times only barely earns the artist a decent cup of coffee ($4).
And what’s really ironic and a bit sad is my artist of the decade (or half-decade really) was a man whose mission was to “Bomb” the music industry. But rather than destroy the industry, he made music his way in spite of the industry.
To create music on his own and give it away for free or for donation.
Although he’s not the most influential or well-known musician in the world, Jeff Rosenstock is essential for being a do-it-yourself punk champion and introducing thousands of people like me to the world of pay-what-you-can music.
I “discovered” Jeff unceremoniously through the recommendation of internet music critic Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop in 2015. It was my final semester in high school before I’d graduate and go to college.
Jeff’s 2015 album “We Cool?” and much of his later work shared a common theme of being lost in the world, just trying to find where you belong. That was something I could relate to over the last five years of my life. It’s why I’ve returned to his songs every year since as I’ve found my way from teen to 20-something adult with a good job.
Jeff’s work producing bands, running a record label, and kickstarting a musical collective also put him in contact with other great artists who would soon become favorites of mine like AJJ, Laura Stevenson, Chris Farren, Pup and The Smith Street Band.
And it makes me feel guilty that so many of these bands whose art I deeply enjoy and connect with receive a pittance from me through streaming.
It’s easier than ever to support the art you love. Go to their shows, buy their merchandise, if they have Patreon pledge a dollar. Many bands even accept donations where the proceeds go to charities of their choice like Food Not Bombs or Safe Horizon.
Jeff Rosenstock is fine without my money, sure. But I sent the guy $50 to five good years of Getting Old Forever.
Long live DIY.
