HAHIRA – Fifth-grade Discovery students at Hahira Elementary School virtually spoke with Lt. Gen. David Thompson about the Space Force.
Thompson is the vice commander of the newly created military branch, school officials said in a statement. His duties include carrying out space missions, such as the guidance, coordination and synchronization of space-related activities.
With its one-year anniversary Dec. 20, Thompson was "eager to share his experiences as well as the dedication, education and determination that students need in order to be successful one day in a career that is just as exciting as his, one that includes the ever-evolving world of science, technology, engineering and math," school officials said.
Most students spoke directly with Thompson during the question-and-answer portion of the presentation.
"The captivated students asked very intriguing questions such as, 'How is the USSF’s satellites different from NASA’s satellites?' and 'Why is there a need for a military branch to protect space?'" school officials said.
Thompson encouraged students to be like their school mascot. He challenged them to be future Vikings going out and exploring the world.
