Southwest Georgia donates to hospice

VALDOSTA — An area bank has donated to hospice.
Jud Moritz, Southwest Georgia Bank’s Valdosta market president, presented a $50,000 check to Susan Bowden, executive director, and Bill Meli, facilities manager, at Hospice of South Georgia.
The donation was given to hospice to “help patients and families have comfort and quality end-of-life care,” Moritz said. “This is an extremely important service to our community and Southwest Georgia Bank hopes our contribution will help. After learning about the many services and resources provided by Hospice of South Georgia and their Langdale Hospice House, we at Southwest Georgia Bank consider it an honor to donate to such a worthy organization.”
The donation has been dedicated to hospice’s new thrift store building, The Tree House Thrift Shop.
“This generous donation affords us the opportunity to expand our thrift shop that annually helps fund our patient care in the home and at our Langdale Hospice House," Bowden said. "Because our new store is bigger, we will be able to increase revenue covering our charitable care for those without ability to afford our services, as well as unreimbursed programs like grief support and We Honor Veterans.”
The Tree House Thrift Shop is a donation-based store that benefits patient care for Hospice of South Georgia. Last year, the Tree House was raised $47,500 for hospice patients and families, hospice representatives said.
The new location will be 418 Northside Drive, in the old Valdosta Lighting building. The Tree House will open its new doors in April.
