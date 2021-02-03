Southwell reopens Sylvia Barr Center

ADEL – Southwell Medical is accepting patients again at the Sylvia Barr Center after a temporary closure.
The 12-bed geriatric psychiatric facility is located within the hospital, hospital officials said in a statement.
Due to the spike of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Tift Regional Medical Center, the hospital chose to temporarily close the Sylvia Barr Center.
“We relocated the administration of life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions, Bamlanivimab and Regeneron from TRMC to the Southwell Medical campus located in Adel," according to the statement. This allowed TRMC to accept more COVID-19 positive hospitalized patients.”
Both anti-body infusions are treatments for COVID-19.
“We have recently seen a decrease in our hospitalized COVID-19 cases and feel we can safely reopen the Sylvia Barr Center at this point. We are happy to report that the Sylvia Barr Center is now back open and accepting patients,” said Carol M. Smith, chief operating officer for Southwell Medical.
Southwell Medical will continue offering the antibody infusions in another area of the hospital.
The Sylvia Barr Center provides specialized behavioral health services to adults who are aged 55 and older. It is located within Southwell Medical in Adel.
“When an elderly individual’s behavior becomes disruptive and significantly affects his or her ability to care for basic personal needs, an increased level of care may be needed," Smith said. "Symptoms may include memory loss, mood disturbances, anxiety, difficulty coping with losses and transitions or behavioral conditions that interfere with care at home or in a long-term care setting.
"Treatments are covered by most health insurance providers and our average length of stay is between seven and 14 days. We will work with you to determine which option is best for each patient.”
For more information about the Sylvia Barr Center or to make a referral, call (229) 896-8100 or visit www.mysouthwell.com/southwell-medical-sylvia-barr-center/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.