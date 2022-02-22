Southwell Medical laboratory earns accreditation

ADEL — Southwell Medical announced that its laboratory has earned accreditation from the College of American Pathologists based on the results of a recent on-site inspection.
The CAP accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet rigorous requirements and maintain the highest standards of laboratory quality, accuracy and consistency, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Southwell Medical is one of 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“Congratulations to the Southwell Medical laboratory team,” said Dr. Jessica Beier, M.D., a pathologist and system laboratory medical director for Southwell. “Our labs, which include Southwell Medical in Adel and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, are committed to delivering the highest quality, clinically actionable information to clinicians and their patients. Southwell Medical’s CAP accreditation is a testament to the standards that we uphold in our laboratories.”
Recognized by the U.S. federal government as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program, the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is widely recognized as the gold standard in clinical laboratory accreditation," hospital representatives said. "The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients and includes an intense site inspection with thorough examination of the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management."
“We are extremely proud to receive this accreditation,” said Jay Carmichael, chief operating officer of Southwell Medical. “This provides further evidence to physicians, patients, and partners that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards in laboratory quality and accuracy.”
