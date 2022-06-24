VALDOSTA – Just because students are on summer vacation, doesn’t mean their education is.
The Summer Learning Loss Prevention program abides by this maxim.
Hosted at the Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Southside Library, Carlos Hundley, educator and Advancing Valdosta volunteer executive director, and Laverne Richardson, his assistant, and his daughter, Angelica, spend their Monday and Wednesday afternoons helping students of all grades from all districts maintain and enrich their reading skills.
“What research shows is that during the summer months, children generally forget academic concepts they’ve learned the year before, so when they come back in the fall, there’s generally a lagging behind of those students, and it takes teachers four to six weeks to get them caught up to speed. That puts the curriculum behind time," he said.
"We are simply trying to reinforce the state standard of learning by focusing on the prevention of the proverbial 'summer learning loss' that affects a number of students each year."
Hundley teaches reading recovery study skills at the Maceo Horne Learning Center. He said that type of teaching offers more flexibility in his teaching methods, which translates to his free summer reading sessions.
One alternative skill that he teaches is cursive writing, a skill he said is being phased out of traditional curriculums.
“Cursive writing still has a place in the world. When these kids get older, they have to sign documents such as job applications, medical forms and other paperwork. It is useful to be able to at least write your name in cursive,” he said.
Hundley’s summer lessons include sentence structure, components of a sentence, parts of speech, capitalization, phonetics, written expression and vocabulary. He also incorporates basic math and art to encourage the children to be well-rounded.
Richardson, who is a retired educator of the Echols County School System, said reading is key to developing all other skills.
“If you can read, you can do anything you want,” she said.
Hundley will continue to host the program 3:15-4:15 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday until the last week of July. For more information, call (229) 262-9982.
