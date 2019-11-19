VALDOSTA – Southside Recreation Center hosts its annual Community Harvest Day, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
The event will be held at 604 S. Oak St., organizers said.
Organizers said the day features a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, fellowship and live entertainment "as we pause to 'give thanks' for 2019."
To-go plates available after 2 p.m., organizers said.
The event is sponsored by Stan's Quality Meats, Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ, Meals on Wheels Ministry, Pepsi Beverage Company, Two Wheel Riders, Mr. B’s IGA, Attorneys, Anderson & Bradley, Ladies United Chapter No. 229, Hiram Lodge No. 410, Serenity Chapter No. 213, St John Lodge No. 357, Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 and Southside Recreation Center.
