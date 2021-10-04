VALDOSTA – The Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Southside Library is officially gaining an architect for its addition and renovation project.
Lowndes County commissioners approved IPG as the Southside Library’s architect under an American Institute of Architects’ contract for $113,750.
IPG is the original architect for the project and has already been working with the library board.
The price of the architect is included in the $175,000 allotted to the library from the county’s SPLOST VIII fund. The South Georgia Regional Library board of trustees has also committed $400,000.
That leaves about $1.25 million left to fund the project, which the library has already asked the state to provide $1 million of that funding.
County Manager Paige Dukes said the state has not announced if it will help but county staff has prepared letters of recommendation to send to state legislators in hopes of helping.
Private funding is expected to cover the remaining cost; the library board is asking for community help meeting that goal amount.
Lowndes renewed its Motorola system upgrade agreement, allowing the county to maintain the current system with upgrades every two years.
The agreement includes infrastructure and subscriber maintenance, and 24/7 support for an annual cost of $489,310 or $40,776 monthly.
Public works is receiving two 2022 770G John Deere motor graders for $349,736 on a 60-month lease from Flint Equipment Company. These will replace two aging motor graders which public works will keep to use for parts.
