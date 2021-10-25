VALDOSTA – In lieu of its annual fall festival, Southside Library held the Kids Safety Day Saturday.
Members of the Valdosta Fire Department and the Valdosta Police Department spoke with children about how to safely walk to school alone and about how to remain safe during a fire.
"They did a great job," Kathy James, library manager, said of the first responders. "I watched them, and they seemed happy. They seemed like they were ready to work. ... I really appreciated them."
Vendors included Valdosta City Schools, mentoring groups, Girls Scouts of America and Dolly Parton Imagination Library. They handed out candy for trick-or-treaters and played games with them.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, chairperson of the Southside Library Boosters, said the event received a good response from the community.
James confirmed the Kids Safety Day will be hosted annually.
