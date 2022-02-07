VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters presents "Celebrating History Makers,” 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
In addition to Bishop Adrian Rivers serving as program speaker, the organization will spotlight community members who have helped shape the Valdosta community, organizers said in a statement.
The program will include local singers and dancers, the African Dance Troupe and Drummers, and writing contest winners. Vendors will be on site. Light refreshments will be available.
The program will be held in the front parking lot of McMullen-Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave. Bring a chair, organizers said.
In conjunction with the program, there is a writing contest for youth (up to age 18) with a cash prize giveaway, organizers said. They encourage youths to submit a poem or one-page, double-spaced essay on “Why Celebrate Black History Month.” Email to barblake0602@gmail.com or drop-off at Southside Library. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
