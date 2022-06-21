VALDOSTA – The Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library, a unit of the South Georgia Regional Library system, recently received a huge boost in its addition and renovation fundraising campaign just in time for its 30th birthday.
Last summer, the South Georgia Regional Library System Board of Trustees kicked off the $2,075,000 campaign to refurbish the facility which has not had a major renovation since its initial dedication in 1992, library representatives said in a statement.
Funds budgeted by SGRL and special purpose local option sales tax allocations, together with a state capital outlay matching funds grant from the legislature and private donations narrowed the “funds needed” gap to $540,000, they added.
The Harley Langdale, Jr. Foundation closed that gap significantly earlier this month with a grant of $235,000 at a ceremony at the Willis L. Miller Library.
“The Langdale Company’s primary office is in the southside area and as a member of this community Harley Langdale always felt a commitment to it,” said Donnie Warren, executive director of the foundation. "This is the kind of project he would be proud to champion as it strengthens and moves this community forward.
“It is our honor and privilege to present this check to SGRL system board of trustees,” Warren added as he and Greg Powell, also with the foundation, presented the donation to Gary Wisenbaker, SGRL board chairman, and the trustees in attendance together with Miguel Vicente, SGRL director and library staff.
Wisenbaker noted the importance of the library cannot be understated as it is “an essential tool for the entire community with an ever-steady eye on education enhancement.”
“This is not your typical sleepy library extension,” Wisenbaker said. “It is well used. Thousands have participated in the library’s offerings over the years as the library hosts dozens of events each year including children, teen and adult programs.”
The library is located on Valdosta’s southside at 517 Griffin Ave. Architect Rob Evans and IPG are providing architectural services and Kellerman Construction will serve as general contractor for the project which is scheduled for completion in mid-2023.
People interested in helping with the remaining funding can make donations online at https://sgrl.org/support-us/donations/ or can mail a check made out to South Georgia Regional Library with Southside Library Renovation in the memo line to 2906 Julia Drive Valdosta, GA 31602.
