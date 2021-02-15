VALDOSTA – Southside Church of Christ, 1198 Old Statenville Road, will hold a food giveaway, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the church will offer drive-thru distributions only until further notice, church representatives said in a statement. Everyone must wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
For more information, call the church office, (229) 246-6066, or email the church: southside.churchofchrist@yahoo.com.
