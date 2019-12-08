VALDOSTA – Southland Metal Roofing & Supply broke ground on a new 18,000-square-foot facility Tuesday afternoon.
The new facility will bring the company out of the Industrial Park and into a more visible spot on U.S. Highway 84. It will also expand the floor plan by 2,000 square feet.
Owned and operated by husband and wife Conrad and Sarita Seasholtz, Southland Metal Roofing and Supply offers exactly what its name implies, they said — high-quality metal roofing, trim and supplies.
“We love that we are a family-owned and operated business with good employees and friends working along with us,” they said in a statement.
The couple purchased an existing metal roofing business one year ago Dec. 6 and have been discussing a new facility for approximately six months. The couple said they hope it will officially open by the end of January.
The decision to have a business in Lowndes County was an easy one as Conrad's family has lived in and around the area for three generations.
“We love the people in this area and have enjoyed raising our family on our farm in Lake Park,” the couple said.
The Seasholtzes have three children together with son Cole serving as plant manager.
Southland Metal Roofing and Supply is always seeking the latest technology in roofing and, with this facility expansion, will be able to add more items to the inventory.
“We hope to add more employees and will be adding more selection than just metal roofing,” Sarita said. “We will have more variety.”
The couple plans to introduce metal roofing in many colors and begin carrying metal shingles, which give the look of authentic shingles but have a 50-year warranty.
Another aspect that sets this business apart from others is its ability to cut out the middle man on orders, they said. It is able to take orders and have them ready within 24 hours. Southland Metal Roofing and Supply is able to manufacture onsite with American-made metal.
Southland Metal Roofing and Supply is currently located at 1613 James P. Rodgers Drive. The new location will be 2375 U.S. Highway 84 W. More information can be found online at southlandmetalroofing.com.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.