Southern Point welcomes Pate

VALDOSTA – Southern Point Investment Partners welcomes Jo Pate to its team.
Pate became a member of Southern Point Investment Partners July 8, company representatives said. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the table along with a variety of skills she can utilize to assist her clients develop their financial plan as well as manage wealth.
Pate said she enjoys spending her time cultivating relationships with her clients, which she believes is essential in the financial planning process.
As a member of Southern Point Investment Partners, she will be able to assist clients develop and execute their financial plan while providing guidance along the way, company representatives said.
When out of the office, she said she enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her two daughters and four grandchildren. She also enjoys maintaining a healthy lifestyle and meeting new people in her free time.
“We are very excited to welcome Jo to Southern Point. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our firm,” said Jared McGahee, CFP, co-chief executive officer.
With more than 90 years of combined market experience, Southern Point Investment Partners has been serving South Georgia and North Florida for three years and looks forward to growing more in the future, company representatives said.
