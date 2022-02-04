'Southern Fried Funeral' worth celebrating

PLAY REVIEW
VALDOSTA – "Southern Fried Funeral" is as much a drama as it is a comedy.
The Theatre Guild Valdosta production has several funny moments, even some silly situations, which regular audiences expect from these Southern comedies offered about once a year at The Dosta Playhouse. But it never forgets the reason for the play is the death of a family's patriarch.
The heart of the play lies in a few moments when Dorothy Frye sits alone, early in the morning after the death of her husband, in the house where they raised a family and shared a life. Kelly Phillips shines in this moment as Dorothy. This quiet moment is the reason audiences care for this fractured family, with Phillips deftly bridging the gap between drama and comedy. It's playwrights Osborne & Eppler's reach for a "Steel Magnolias" moment – the epitome of a Southern comedy/drama.
The moment moves the show from the opening where audiences learn Dewey Frye Sr. died, in the ridiculous manner of plopping face first into a Rotary Club lunch plate and the set up for Dorothy's brother-in-law attempting to acquire her property and the sibling rivalry between her daughters, Sammy Jo and Harlene.
Micaiah Barajas, director, and Jeannie Gupton, assistant director, allow the cast to have fun but walk back the more outlandish situations for the quiet moments that give this show its heart and soul. Barajas and Gupton allow the show to breathe then let it roar along at a fast, fun pace that even includes a food fight.
So, yes, there's plenty of humor here. The ensemble cast of Phillips, Kassandra Morris, Kelly Barbour, Alijah Patterson, Bryan Layton, Sommers Coleman, Hank Thompson, Amanda Sanderson, Kenya Shakir, Ben Hawley and Pauline Player keep the comedy and drama authentic.
As noted, Phillips is the heart of the show; her Dorothy has a lot on her plate: the loss of a husband, an in-law trying to take her home, two daughters who will not get along, a son who seems to be living on another planet, etc. She keeps the humor and comedy centered and focused.
Morris and Barbour create a real sibling rivalry as the put-upon Sammy Jo and the free-wheeling Harlene. Layton makes a good bad guy as Dub, the plotting brother-in-law. Coleman keeps the show grounded as Atticus, an attorney who is Harlene's long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend. Hank Thompson is solid as the put-upon husband of the put-upon Sammy Jo; Thompson invests Beecham with humor and frustration in dealing with his angry wife. Amanda Sanderson, Kenya Shakir and Ben Hawley are solid as the family friends who serve as a comical Greek chorus to the Fryes' antics.
Two performers deserve special notice as the show picks up a beat every time they step onto the stage. Player plays Ozella Meeks, the snooty, snoopy neighbor who serves as a liaison from the church to the family. With every line and every facial expression, Player is laugh-out-loud funny. Patterson plays the wacky, young son, Dewey Jr. Whether it's pouring a bowl of Froot Loops, wearing Darth Vader pajamas or making an almost other-worldly comment, Patterson is a joy with every move he makes.
With a running time of two hours, that includes a 15-minute intermission, "Southern Fried Funeral" has the right running time, the right mix of drama and comedy, superb direction and a fun cast that is having fun. A good night of theatre. Amen.
Theatre Guild Valdosta's "Southern Fried Funeral" continues 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Feb. 4-5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10-12, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information, reservations, call (229) 24-STAGE, or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com. Masks are mandatory.
This review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
