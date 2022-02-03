VALDOSTA – For long-time Theatre Guild Valdosta fans, the Dosta Playhouse stage may look like a family reunion.
The cast of the latest show includes people who haven't been seen on the stage in years as well as actors who performed as recently as the last production.
The perfect combination of players for a comedy about a family coming together after the death of its patriarch.
"Southern Fried Funeral" is a Southern comedy based on the comedy of errors that comes with a family facing tragedy.
The Theatre Guild play synopsis of the show by playwrights Osborne & Eppler: "Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of the family is left to pick up the pieces – that is if they don't kill each other first. Not only does matriarch Dorothy have to contend with sudden widowhood but she's also faced with church-committee harpy Ozella Meeks sticking her nose in the family business, Dewey's snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house and two grown daughters reliving their childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best and the funniest in people and the Fryes are no exception. A big-hearted comedy about family – Southern style."
Micaiah Barajas directs the show and said everyone in the cast has performed in past Guild productions.
Pauline Player is one of the cast members making a return to the stage. She plays Ozella Meeks. In more recent productions, she has worked backstage preparing costumes but has performed in past Guild productions such as "Guys & Dolls" in the early 2000s.
Ben Hawley has performed in the past four Guild shows, "Camelot," "Clue," "Sleepy Hollow" and "Wonderful Christmastime." He plays Benny Charles Greenwood in "Southern Fried Funeral."
Theatre Guild needs a new sound system for the Dosta Playhouse. Tickets will be available during each performance to win a basket of items with proceeds going to the sound system fund.
THE CAST: Kelly Phillips, Kassandra Morris, Kelly Barbour, Alijah Patterson, Bryan Layton, Sommers Coleman, Hank Thompson, Amanda Sanderson, Kenya Shakir, Ben Hawley, Pauline Player.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Micaiah Barajas, director; Jeannie Gupton, assistant director; Brock Gilliard, producer; Brawdy Gupton, stage manager; Mia-Rae Barajas, tech; Grant Brown, set designer.
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents "Southern Fried Funeral," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 3-5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10-12, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information, reservations, call (229) 24-STAGE, or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com
