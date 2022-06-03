Southern Baptist sex abuse database has one Valdosta entry

VALDOSTA — A database of pastors and other church personnel accused of sexual misconduct released recently by the Southern Baptist Convention shows only one case reported from Lowndes and surrounding counties.
The publication of the list May 24 was a response by the SBC’s executive committee to an investigation into mishandling of sex abuse reports and mistreatment of survivors.
Executive committee leaders called making the list public an important first step toward addressing sex abuse and implementing reforms in the SBC.
The 205-page database was made public late last month. It includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000-19. Names of victims and some of the accused were redacted by SBC attorneys.
A report by the independent organization Guidepost Solutions, released after a seven-month investigation, contained several revelations. Among them: D. August Boto, the committee's former vice president and general counsel, and former SBC spokesman Roger Oldham kept their own private list of abusive ministers. Both retired in 2019. The existence of the list was not widely known within the committee and its staff.
"Despite collecting these reports for more than 10 years, there is no indication that (Oldham and Boto) or anyone else, took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches," the report said.
The only case mentioned in the database from the Valdosta area involves a youth pastor for a Valdosta church who was arrested in 2014.
James Louis Kubicek III of Hahira was arrested after returning home from a mission trip, past news coverage shows.
Authorities charged him with child molestation, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, authorities said at the time.
Kubicek, now 40, was imprisoned with sentences of 20 years for child molestation, five years for sexual exploitation of a child and 10 years for enticing a child for indecent purposes, with an expected release date of July 2027, prison records show.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
