VALDOSTA — A financial institution in Lowndes County is pitching in to help feed those in distress thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Southeastern Federal Credit Union is donating $25,000 to five South Georgia organizations that provide meals to people in need, according to a statement from the company.
The organizations are Lowndes Area Ministries for People in Valdosta, The Community Kitchen in Valdosta, The Caring Place in Nashville, Peanut Butter & Jesus in Tifton and Concerted Services of Waycross.
“We feel a need to give back to the community,” said Mike Gudely, Southeastern chief executive officer and president.
Some of the organizations are temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but others are helping feed the hungry, including students who would normally receive lunch at schools, he said.
Each organization will get $5,000, Gudely said.
“Unfortunately, a signifiant portion of our population is food-insecure,” he said.
