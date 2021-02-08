Southeastern gives to Red Cross

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union recently made a donation to the American Red Cross.
The donation was made to "assist not only with the goal of serving sickle cell patients but to fund efforts to encourage greater diversity in blood donating individuals, to better serve all people of color,” said Mike Gudely, Southeastern Credit Union chief executive officer. “We are humbled by the opportunity to help the local Red Cross with its Bio Med initiative in 2021 to address patients with sickle cell anemia."
Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953, Southeastern representatives said in a statement. The credit union has $293 million in assets, eight branches and is owned by its 26,000-plus members.
The credit union’s branch offices are located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody Air Force Base, Nashville, Quitman and Waycross. Anyone who lives in Lowndes County or one of the 11 surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.
"I am grateful for the support from Southeastern in helping further our mission in the Valdosta-Lowndes County area," said Terri Jenkins with the area Red Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.