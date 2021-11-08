Southeastern donates to United Way

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union presented the Greater Valdosta United Way with what the nonprofit's representatives call "an amazing contribution."
“The Greater Valdosta United Way is thankful for the support from Southeastern and appreciates all they do for the community and South Georgia. They are a true community partner,” said Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director.
“There are so many worthy causes in Valdosta asking for support and you can’t support everything. However, one of the organizations we commit to each year is the United Way. It helps multiple charities across our region who provide support for those less fortunate,“ said Mike Gudely, Southeastern Credit Union president and chief executive officer.
Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953, representatives said in a statement. The credit union has $331 million in assets, eight branches and is owned by its 26,000-plus members.
The credit union’s branch offices are located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB, Nashville, Quitman and Waycross. Anyone who lives in Lowndes County or one of the 11 surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern.
For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.