Southeastern donates to the United Way

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union presented local nonprofit, Greater Valdosta United Way, with a contribution.
“We are very pleased to once again make an employee and corporate gift to our local United Way. They do so many great things for our community though a variety nonprofit agencies,“ said Mike Gudely, Southeastern Credit Union chief executive officer.
Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953, Southeastern representatives said in a statement. The credit union has $293 million in assets, eight branches and is owned by its 26,000-plus members.
The credit union’s branch offices are located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB, Nashville, Quitman and Waycross. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.
