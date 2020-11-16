Southeastern backs Wiregrass building

VALDOSTA — A lot of construction is taking place on the Valdosta campus at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The campus will open a new high-tech health sciences building spring semester in January 2022. The college partners at Southeastern Credit Union are contributing $25,000 for a named classroom in the new building that is currently under construction, college officials said in a statement.
“Wiregrass is appreciative for partners like Southeastern Credit who are investing in our current and future students for many years to come. This donation will allow the college to provide cutting edge technology for those seeking a career in the health care world,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said.
“We are very pleased to support yet another great project in our community, the new allied health building at Wiregrass Technical College. Wiregrass continues to be a vital education and training institution for all of South Georgia,” said Mike Gudely, Southeastern Credit Union chief executive officer.
Wiregrass asks people interested in investing in the new building with a classroom naming opportunity or other options to contact Crissy Staley, executive director for fundraising, (229) 333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.