VALDOSTA – It is estimated that 279,100 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2020. It is also estimated that nearly 50,000 deaths from breast cancer will occur in 2020, according to the South Health District.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, public health officials are committed to providing education on the importance of breast cancer screenings, early detection and healthy living.
Through South Health District’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, women who are Georgia residents, uninsured or underinsured and low-income and people who are 40 to 64 years of age can get clinical breast exams, pelvic examinations, pap smears (if needed) and mammogram referrals, health officials said in a statement.
Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among Georgia women, accounting for 30% of all new cancer cases among Georgia women. For individuals who are unsure of their risk, the Centers for Disease Control explains the risk of developing breast cancer is influenced by many factors, such as:
– Getting older. The risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.
– Genetic mutations. Inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
– Reproductive history. Early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer.
– Having dense breasts. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. Women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer.
– Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases. Women who have had breast cancer are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Some non-cancerous breast diseases such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ are associated with a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
– Family history of breast cancer. Women (as well as men) who have a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter, father or brother) with a history of breast cancer have two times higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to those who do not have this family history.
As with many types of cancer, medical experts do not know exactly what causes breast cancer, but they do know that early detection and healthy living can offer some protection.
There are also some modifiable risk factors that can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. These include weight gain after the age of 18, being overweight or obese (for postmenopausal breast cancer), use of combined estrogen and progestin hormone therapy, physical inactivity, long-term heavy smoking and alcohol consumption.
Here are recommendations to help reduce your risk of breast cancer:
– Getting regular physical exercise.
– Maintaining a healthy weight.
– Limiting alcohol intake to no more than one drink a day.
– If you are taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask a doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for the person.
– Breastfeeding children, if possible.
– If there is a family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, talk to doctor about other ways to lower risk.
– If a woman between 40 and 64 years of age and do not have health insurance or the resources to get a mammogram, she may be eligible to receive the health screenings needed at no cost through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. To learn more about services in the area, call local health department or visit online at www.southhealthdistrict.com.
Remember, the best protection is early detection, health officials said.
