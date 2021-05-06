VALDOSTA – Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District and area churches will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The first will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at First Antioch Baptist Church, 517 N. Oak St. The second will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Union Cathedral, 1050 E. Hill Ave., health officials said in a statement.
Call (844) 955-1499 to schedule an appointment for either event.
Health officials ask people to note, due to vaccine storage and staffing requirements, at least 50 people must register for the event to be held. If there are not 50 registrants, the event may be cancelled.
For more information, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.
