South Georgia's getting hotter, drier

VALDOSTA — South Georgia is about to get drier and hotter during the next week, forecasters said.
A ridge of high pressure will pretty much sit over the area for the rest of the week, said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The high will dry up South Georgia, with rain chances for Valdosta sliding from 40% Thursday to 10-20% during the weekend, she said.
At the same time, temperatures for Valdosta will climb into the mid-90s by the weekend, said Danielle Knittle, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The normal average high for this time of year is 92, she said, so South Georgia’s highs this weekend will be 2-3 degrees above normal.
Both forecasters said there is little chance of severe weather, though Montgomery said small storms with brief, intense rain and gusty winds could pop up.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
