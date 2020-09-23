South Georgians excel in Miss Peach Blossom

HAWKINSVILLE — Savannah Pannell of Lake Park and Audrey Bullard of Hahira recently competed in the prestigious statewide Miss Peach Blossom pageant.
Pannell won the coveted title of Miss Peach Blossom as well as prettiest eyes, hair, smile and photogenic winner, organizers said in a statement. Bullard won the statewide title of Little Miss Peach Blossom.
The pageant, which draws the best of the best contestants from throughout the state of Georgia, was held in Hawkinsville.
Savannah is 17-year-old daughter of Steve and Desirai Pannell of Lake Park. She is a senior at Lowndes High School where she is the captain of the LHS Varsity Cheer Squad and a member of the BETA and KEY club, organizers said.
Audrey is the daughter of Ken and Stephanie Bullard of Hahira. She attends Dewar Elementary School pre-K. She attends Florida State and Atlanta Falcons games and said she likes volunteering with her Mommy.
Among the prizes, both will receive paid entry into the State Miss Georgia Peach pageant to be held in March at Fort Valley State University. Savannah and Audrey Grace are available for appearances in the community such as events and parades, organizers said.
For more information on the pageant, call (478) 923–3846.
