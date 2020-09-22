South Georgia warming up by weekend

VALDOSTA — Tropical Storm Beta may have hit Texas, but its impact will still be felt in South Georgia this week, forecasters said.
Unusually cool temperatures from early in the week will give way to increasing daytime highs thanks to the loss of an easterly air flow that has kept dry air out, said Jessica Fieux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“As Beta moves north, a ‘Bermuda high’ pressure ridge off the coast will create a strong southerly flow,” pulling in more moist air, said Matt Benz, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. Beta is expected to curve east and pass over north Georgia, bringing more rain to the upper parts of the state, he said.
The weather service’s Valdosta forecast shows daytime highs climbing from the high 70s Tuesday to the mid-80s by Monday.
Benz said that puts Lowndes County’s temperatures right at the average for this time of year: 86 for the high and 65 for the low.
Likewise, rain chances are expected to rise as well, reaching 60% by Saturday.
“Along with the moist air, Beta is expected to bring more humidity,” Benz said.
Neither forecaster expected much of a chance of severe weather for South Georgia through Monday.
Following a string of hurricanes and tropical storms plaguing the Gulf of Mexico this year, both meteorologists said the only spot of interest in the tropics right now is a stalled cold front off the Florida coast that has a remote chance of developing into something more.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
