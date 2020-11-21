South Georgia Sweethearts: Physician couple joins SGMC staff

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recently became home to five new physicians.
Two of the five are together, said Erika Bennett, hospital director of marketing.
Dr. Daryoosh Derakhshan, an interventional cardiologist, and Dr. Megan Gallagher, an internal medicine hospitalist, met while at Palmetto Health. The couple has been together for seven years.
They both graduated from medical school in 2013.
While at Palmetto General Hospital in Florida, Derakhshan finished an internship, residency, as well as cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships.
Gallagher completed an internal medicine residency at Palmetto General Hospital.
After relocating to Valdosta in October, the duo joined the SGMC team.
Derakhshan said he came to Valdosta because it afforded him the chance to serve an underserved population.
“I am very excited to join the South Georgia Medical Center family and take part in the excellent care that is being provided to the community," he said.
"I have had the privilege to live in the City of Valdosta over the past month and have been encouraged by the kindness and openness of everyone I have met."
Derakhshan said caring for patients is what he values the most about being a physician.
At SGMC, he depicted his patients as friendly and appreciative of the care received. His daily duties are seeing cardiac patients both at SGMC Cardiology and the hospital's main campus.
“Being completely responsible for someone’s health and getting them from one place to another is something I take very seriously," Derakhshan said. "I’ve had a wonderful experience so far with my patients."
Gallagher is with Apogee, the center's inpatient hospitalist group.
Her passion is adult acute inpatient care and she has an interest in science, art and medicine.
“That’s what is truly enjoyable about being a hospitalist," Gallagher said. "You are able to build a relationship and work with a multidisciplinary team of physicians and nurses within the hospital to make a positive change in someone’s life. You see someone come in very ill and get to see a huge change when you’re able to turn that around relatively quickly.”
Gallagher is board certified in internal medicine. Derakhshan holds a number of board certifications: cardiology, echocardiography, cardiovascular computed tomography and nuclear cardiology.
The couple is parents to cats Jasper and Mia. They like traveling; their favorite memory is climbing a volcano in Costa Rica.
The two share the same birthday, Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.