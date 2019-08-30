VALDOSTA — The South Georgia String Project, a joint venture of the Valdosta State University Department of Music and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, will host an informational meeting and registration session for new students 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Fine Arts Building choir room.
Community members interested in learning how to play violin, viola, cello or double bass are invited to attend, university officials said.
Operating under the leadership of Dr. Kristin Pfeifer Yu, director and master teacher, the South Georgia String Project provides an after-school music program where community members ages 8 to adult can easily access low-cost stringed instrument instruction.
It also provides a valuable, mentored teaching experience for students pursuing music degrees at Valdosta State University.
Beginner classes are $90 per semester, with a $140 maximum per family.
The South Georgia String Project offers technique classes, private lessons and five levels of group classes. Performances are held several times a year both on campus and out in the community, university officials said.
Founded in 1993, the South Georgia String Project "encourages the enjoyment of music and self-expression through the study of a musical instrument and actively seeks to provide opportunities for student leadership, parental participation and involvement in the greater community," university officials said.
The American String Teacher Association named the South Georgia String Project the 2011 National String Project of the Year.
Many South Georgia String Project students continue their stringed instrument studies in college. Some have performed with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
VSU’s Fine Arts Building is located at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.
Email sgsp@valdosta.edu or visit www.valdostasymphony.org/sgsp/ to learn more about the South Georgia String Project.
