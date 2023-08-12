VALDOSTA — Thunderstorms may slack off slightly while heat rises in South Georgia during the next week, according to forecasters.
In Valdosta, the chance of thunderstorms is expected to ease off from 40% Friday to around 30% over the weekend before rising to as high as 50% midweek, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
At the same time, high temperatures are expected to rise into the high 90s the Valdosta area, perhaps even topping 100 in isolated spots, said Alyson Hoegg, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Factoring in humidity for heat indices, the “it feels like” temperature could range from 110 to 116 degrees over the weekend, said Israel Gonzales, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
In Tifton, storm chances were expected to dip even lower, hitting 20% during the weekend before rising to 50% midweek with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s the entire week, a weather service forecast showed.
Both forecasters said a ridge of high pressure sitting over the South Georgia / Gulf of Mexico region is the culprit behind the heat.
“The usual average high for this time of year (in Valdosta) is 92,” Hoegg said, “so temperatures are running several degrees above normal.”
Aside from dangerous heat, both forecasters said there were chances of severe weather in the form of isolated and possibly gusty thunderstorms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.