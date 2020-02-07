VALDOSTA — The 700-mile long storm front that stretched from Virginia to the Gulf Coast only brought downed trees and power outages to Lowndes County Thursday night, according to officials.
Though tornado warnings were issued in many Southern states, none were issued in South Georgia or North Florida, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Straight-line winds were the big concern in South Georgia, with areas around Quitman and Moody Air Force Base receiving gusts above 50 mph, he said.
High winds brought down a tree that crashed through a house near Adel, injuring a man, said Johnny West, Cook County's Emergency Management Agency director.
The tree fell around 4:40 p.m. on Lonnie Grimsley Road, he said. The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital, where he was recovering, West said.
Other than the man's injury, Cook County only had to deal with downed trees and power outages, he said.
It was the same situation in Lanier County, just trees in the road, said Lanier Sheriff Nick Norton.
"The fire department and the sheriff's office worked hard to get (the trees) out of the roadways," he said.
The sheriff's offices in Berrien, Brooks and Echols counties reported much the same: no major damage, no major injuries and lots of trees down.
In Echols, there was roof damage to one home near Tarver, said Chief Deputy Michael Weldon, while in Brooks County, Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler said a tree fell on one home there but without any injuries.
About 2,250 Georgia Power customers in Lowndes County lost electricity during the storm, but as of 10 a.m. Friday that number had been whittled down to 49, according to a company spokesman.
About 7,900 Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation customers lost power by 7:30 p.m., but service had been restored to all but 102 of them by 8 a.m. Friday, according to a company statement on Facebook.
The storm front caused at least five deaths in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to media reports.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
