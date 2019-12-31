VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University's Musical Union Chorus is seeking singers for the upcoming March 29 performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Requiem" with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
The performance will be "an unforgettable experience for performer and audience alike," organizers said.
Rehearsals begin Monday evening, Jan. 13 and will run 7-9 p.m. every Monday.
Interested singers should contact Dr. Clell Wright, director of choral activities, (229) 333-5812 or at clewright@valdosta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.