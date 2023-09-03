VALDOSTA – Parents should prepare as South Georgia schools are announcing their reopenings after Hurricane Idalia’s landfall. The schools listed below have made official statements regarding reopening.
School Reopenings
— Berrien County. All staff and students are expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5.
— Brooks County. All staff and students are expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5. Officials said an announcement will be made to social media on Monday, Sept. 4 if plans change.
— Cook County. School faculty must return Tuesday, Sept 5 and students are to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Community Christian Academy will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Georgia Christian School. School officials said the campus will reopen at normal time on Tuesday, Sept 5, according to a social media post this afternoon.
— Echols County will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
— Highland Christian. School officials plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept 5, but with reports of widespread damage, that is to be determined according to a social media shared Saturday, Sept. 1.
— Lowndes County Schools. School faculty is expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5, and students are to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Open Bible Christian School will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
— St. John Catholic School will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
— Valdosta City Schools. School faculty is expected to return Tuesday, Sept 5 and students are to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Valwood School will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
— Valdosta State University will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will reopen for classes and business at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
— Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
— Georgia Military College will reopen Tuesday, Sept 5.
