VALDOSTA — South Georgia schools are announcing closures through Friday, Sept. 1 as city and county residents are recovering from Hurricane Idalia. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 5 following the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Announced closures:
— Brooks County
— Crossroads Baptist School
— Echols County
— Highland Christian
— Lowndes County Schools
— Valdosta City Schools
— Valwood School
— Valdosta State University
This is a running list and it will be updated as more schools make announcements.
