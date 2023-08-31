VALDOSTA — South Georgia schools are announcing closures through Friday, Sept. 1 as city and county residents are recovering from Hurricane Idalia. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 5 following the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Announced closures:

— Brooks County

— Crossroads Baptist School

— Echols County

— Highland Christian

— Lowndes County Schools

— Valdosta City Schools

— Valwood School

— Valdosta State University 

This is a running list and it will be updated as more schools make announcements.

