South Georgia schools get arts grants

ATLANTA — Three counties in South Georgia are among the recipients of money to help rural school systems expand their fine arts programs.
Schools in Brooks, Cook and Echols counties are getting $10,000 each from the Georgia Department of Education, according to a statement released earlier this month.
Altogether, schools in 19 counties will share $270,000 in funding in the form of stART grants, which can be used to create or expand arts initiatives that significantly improve students’ access to the arts.
The grants are part of the state education department's broader Partnership for Rural Growth initiative, which seeks to expand the resources available to public school districts in rural Georgia.
“We know that the fine arts provide significant academic and non-academic benefits for all students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Arts education helps children develop language and fine-motor skills. It keeps them engaged in their education. It equips them with the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience needed to succeed in the modern workforce. At the Georgia Department of Education we are committed to providing the resources necessary to provide fine arts opportunities to all students.”
In Brooks, the money will go to Brooks County Middle School and Delta Innovative School.
In Cook, the county high school and middle school will receive the grants.
In Echols, the money goes to the county's elementary and middle schools.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
