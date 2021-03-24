South Georgia resident serves in AmeriCorps

VALDOSTA – Despite the unprecedented challenges posed in 2020, dedicated people continue to help communities.
Darcy Farwell of Valdosta is serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program, AmeriCorps representatives said in a statement.
Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. The campuses are located in Sacramento, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss.; they train and deploy new classes of members several times each year.
Farwell began her term of service Feb.9 at the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa, and will graduate from the program in November.
As a team leader, Farwell is completing a series of different six- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across her assigned region as part of a five- to 12-person team, AmeriCorps representatives said.
Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development.
Farwell is responsible for managing the daily activities of the members on their team.
"She serves as a role model, educator, safety manager and liaison between the campus and project sponsor," AmeriCorps representatives said. "She began her term of service with an additional month of training prior to member arrival."
Before joining the NCCC, Farwell attended Valdosta High School and Florida State University, which she graduated from in December 2019 with a degree in international affairs. Farwell also served with Peace Corps in Thies, Senegal, during February and March 2020.
“Personal growth is extremely important to me, and I feel as though challenges and diverse perspectives have made me a better person," Farwell said. "Throughout my time in high school and college I have engaged in service. It began as simply fulfilling the requirement to graduate high school. I was enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program, and part of our expectations to graduate were to complete 200 service hours.
"However, through volunteering with my local community I found a passion and fire that I have never experienced before. I became determined to address issues I witnessed in my community, and worked with various agencies to evaluate how my personal strengths could assist them.
"One of my favorite parts of service within my community is building upon relationships that provide alternate perspectives. For instance, I volunteered at Kids, Inc. and worked alongside two teachers in the one-year-old class. No two days were the same, and I have learned the value of flexibility while volunteering."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.