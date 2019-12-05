VALDOSTA — The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority hosts the South Georgia March for Babies, 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Valdosta Middle School track, 110 Burton Ave.
"Our very first March for Babies, the ladies of Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter are excited to bring this event back to the City of Valdosta and help March of Dimes lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies," organizers said.
There are many ways people can help, they said. No amount is too big or too small.
All proceeds benefit the Southern region, organizers said.
"You raise money to expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure that moms and babies get the best possible care," organizers said. "You advocate for policies that prioritize their health. You fund research to find solutions to the biggest health threats. Also, you support moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn't go according to plan.
"March with us to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. When a society supports every family, we all win. When we come together, even the toughest problems can be solved."
Organizers urge participants bring the entire family for food, fun and entertainment.
Visit to sign up or donate: http://www.marchforbabies.org/event/southgeorgia
For additional information, contact Roxanne Davis, chair, (229) 561-5574 or at roxanne.davis1217@gmail.com.
