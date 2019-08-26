South Georgia looking out for Dorian

VALDOSTA — South Georgia should see its regular summertime pattern of late-afternoon thunderstorms this week, but all eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian in the long run.
The chance of thunderstorms in Lowndes County should gradually decrease during the work week, from 70 percent Monday to about 30 percent Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Valdosta.
A low-pressure system over the area that is causing the storm activity will slowly move off to the east during the week, easing the storm load, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist for the weather service's Tallahassee office. Storm activity could pick up again during the weekend with an influx of moist air, he said.
Temperatures for Valdosta should be right around the seasonal average "in the lower 90s" through the week, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Both forecasters said there is little chance of widespread severe weather, though isolated heavy storms and localized flooding may be possible.
Meteorologists are watching Tropical Storm Dorian, which was located east-southeast of Barbados at 2 p.m. Monday and heading northwest with 60-mile-per-hour winds; 74 mph is the threshold for hurricane status.
The National Hurricane Center expects Dorian to reach hurricane level by Tuesday evening as it nears Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Looking further ahead, the storm is expected to reach the Bahamas by Friday, Feerick said. At that point, the forecasts become less reliable this far out; the storm could head anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to sites up and down the East Coast, he said. If Dorian has any affect on South Georgia weather, it could be felt Monday or Tuesday of next week, Feerick said.
Media reports over the weekend suggested President Donald Trump asked advisors if dropping atomic bombs on hurricanes to stop or slow the storms was feasible. Asked if this was a good idea, Feerick said "Short answer: No."
The problems with nuking hurricanes are (A) the other problems that would be caused for the environment and (B) not knowing what would happen once the bomb was dropped, he said.
"(A hurricane) is such a powerful, powerful force of nature ... the bomb might have no impact at all," Feerick said. "Dropping the bomb ... is not going to completely kill the storm."
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
