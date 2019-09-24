South Georgia high and dry

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can look forward to high and dry weather this week — high temperatures and a dry climate.
A high-pressure ridge across the South will keep storms out of the region, said Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"It's more of the same," said Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. "You're locked in a quiet, stable summertime pattern."
Highs will be in the 90s, gradually warming into the upper 90s by the end of the week, according to the weather service's forecast. Erickson said normal highs for Valdosta for this time of year are in the mid-80s.
"You'll be running several degrees above normal," he said.
Temperatures at night will rise to the high 60s and low 70s, Godsey said.
"There's virtually no chance of precipitation," Erickson said.
Skies are expected to remain clear for most of the week, according to the weather service forecast.
Both forecasters said there was no real chance of severe weather in South Georgia this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
