South Georgia has Oscar ties

VALDOSTA — When the Academy Awards air Sunday night, South Georgia can claim a double connection to the Oscars.
Husband and wife Ray McKinnon and Lisa Blount, and friend Walton Coggins won the Academy Award several years ago for best live-action short film for writing, directing, acting and producing “The Accountant,” a movie about two brothers who hire an eccentric accountant to help them save the family farm.
McKinnon and Blount studied theatre at Valdosta State. Blount passed away in 2010. She may best be known for her role as the blonde-haired friend of Debra Winger in “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
McKinnon grew up in Adel, studied theatre at Valdosta State, and went off to become an actor.
He has played supporting characters in numerous TV shows and movies, such as “Deadwood,” as the Rev. H.W. Smith; “Driving Miss Daisy”; a scientist in the Tom Hanks astronaut movie “Apollo 13”; a cop in “Goodbye Lover”; with Sandra Bullock in “The Net”; as an obsessive ticket-writing cop in Stephen King’s “Needful Things”; as Vernon T. Waldrip, the suitor who decks George Clooney in “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou,” the coach in “The Blind Side” and wrote and directed “Rectify.”
McKinnon and Blount reportedly met in 1993 while making the movie “Needful Things.” They married in 1998. They co-founded their film-production company, Ginny Mule Pictures.
At VSU, McKinnon directed the Valdosta State student production of “A Hatful of Rain.” In the 1980-81 VSU Theatre season, McKinnon performed as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm in “A Little Night Music” and Conjur Man in “Dark of the Moon,” according to past articles in The Valdosta Daily Times.
McKinnon grew up in Cook County, the son of Raymond and Dorothy McKinnon. His father was a car dealer. His theatrical side may have come from his mother who, as a young woman, acted in touring shows along the Eastern seaboard.
Growing up, Ray McKinnon showed little interest in theatre.
“He was mostly interested in sports, tennis, basketball, baseball. He played them all,” his mother said in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
He tooled around South Georgia back roads in his 1973 Plymouth Duster.
As a Valdosta State student, he had considered a career in journalism, McKinnon told The Valdosta Daily Times in a phone interview the day after he won his 2002 Oscar. He wanted to be a journalist to nurture his love for writing. His discovery of theatre led to his major and his career in films and TV.
From Valdosta State, McKinnon moved to Atlanta where he worked as a hotel night clerk while auditioning for roles and acting in plays. He started a rug-cleaning service while he starred in plays such as “The Nerd.”
His big break came in the late 1980s when he was cast as a state trooper in “Driving Miss Daisy.” The role landed him an agent who suggested McKinnon move to Hollywood. Driving to California, McKinnon had hopes of stardom but he said he remained pragmatic. He took his rug-cleaning equipment with him.
He found plenty of work as a supporting and character actor in film and television. With his Ginny Mules production company, McKinnon wanted to demonstrate he could write, direct, act and produce. His efforts earned him the Academy Award.
The day after winning the Oscar, McKinnon said he was overwhelmed arriving at the Oscars but felt a sense of calm as he, Blount and Goggins walked to the podium to accept the award.
“I think that I felt that all of these stars are just people and I’m a person,” McKinnon said. “I was able to not be so caught up in the spectacle and was just able to say the things that I wanted to say.
“I now know what they mean though about it taking a while for the shock to wear off and letting the whole thing sink in.”
That night, McKinnon could go wherever he wanted, he said. The new Oscar was a key and doors opened. But he was well aware of Hollywood’s pretensions and its ways. Of the Oscar, he said, “I don’t think it would get me in the Hamburger Haven two weeks from now without buying a hamburger.”
In 2007, he returned to Valdosta State to meet with VSU Theatre & Dance students and answer questions in a style similar to “Inside the Actor’s Studio.” And he may have spent the Oscar night of 2002 speaking to Sir Elton John but he returned a call from his old hometown newspaper the next day.
The 95th Academy Awards air live Sunday evening, March 12, on ABC.
