VALDOSTA — Gas prices in Lowndes County spiked during the past week, leading state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta late in the week was $3.27, up eight cents from seven days earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the Azalea City was $2.99 at stores on Norman Drive and Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. In Tifton, the lowest price reported to gasbuddy was $2.99 at a Tift Avenue retailer.
Valdosta had the eighth-highest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Albany but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.56 per gallon, up three cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $3.29 was up seven cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10% since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude rose 20 cents to $75.95 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 24 cents to $80.35 a barrel.
