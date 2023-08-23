VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices were almost unchanged across South Georgia in the past week, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early in the week was $3.55, down a penny in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $335 at a store on North St. Augustine Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. In Tifton, the lowest price was $3.32 per gallon at a retailer on U.S. 82, gasbuddy said.
Valdosta was tied with Dalton and Warner Robins for having the fourth least expensive gasoline prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — above Rome, Catoosa and Albany but below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Columbus, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.85 per gallon, down one cent from seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average of $3.61 per gallon was down two cents in the same period, the auto club said.
“The heat is returning and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”
In market news, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 37 cents to $80.35 a barrel. Brent crude for October delivery fell 43 cents to $84.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 2 cents to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.14 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
