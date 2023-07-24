VALDOSTA — South Georgia gasoline prices rose in the past week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta late last week was $3.30, up four cents from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.05 per gallon at a West Hill Avenue store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. The lowest price reported in Tifton was $3.13 per gallon at a store on U.S. 82 West, according to gasbuddy.
Valdosta was tied with Dalton for the fourth-cheapest average gas price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Columbus, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome and Catoosa.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.59 per gallon, two cents cheaper than a week earlier, while Georgia’s average of $3.35 per gallon was down six cents in the same period, AAA said.
“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas and New Mexico," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”
In market action, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 63 cents to $76.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude oil, the pricing basis for international trading, rose 62 cents to $80.26 a barrel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.