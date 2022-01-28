VALDOSTA – Back again, the Sixth Annual South Georgia Film Festival returns in-person, online and outside this year.
"Featuring some amazing guests and attending filmmakers, the area’s top event for the film industry is back March 4, 5, 6 and 7 to celebrate the art and industry in South Georgia," organizers said in a statement.
After the hybrid festival last year, organizers expect to incorporate what people liked and bring back what people loved this year. Films and filmmaker interviews will return on the Eventive platform so people can view the festival from anywhere. Returning are the in-person screenings on the campus of Valdosta State University, along with panels by top professionals from across the region.
“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, festival director, said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta and let everyone have a good time.”
Thursday night will kickoff with the introductory event for passholders and the community at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, introducing a community project from Steven Heddon and Angela Ward.
Friday will conclude with the annual kickoff party at Georgia Beer Company. Saturday night will feature an outdoor screening on the lawn behind the VSU College of the Arts. Films will be screened in the Valdosta State University Student Union Friday through Sunday, while the virtual platform will be available March 1-10.
Passes for the festival are $40, which includes access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings, and the parties. If not able to attend all weekend, people can purchase a daily pass for $15, which gives access to all the in-person screenings and panels for the day. The Eventive platform allows you to rent any individual film for only $5. All college and high school students can get in to the screenings and panels for free by providing their school ID.
The 2022 festival could not happen without the support of community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the City of Valdosta, the Georgia Film Office, Georgia Beer Company, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, The Valdosta Daily Times, Georgia Production Partnership, Fairway Outdoor and MUBI.
The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. Panelists and guest speakers will be announced soon. For more information about tickets, visit SGFF22.Eventive.org.
For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Brown at (229) 219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.
